Thursday, 02 April 2020
Thursday، 02 April 2020 01:06 AM

Salih, Macron discuss need for cooperation to fight coronavirus

Iraq's President Barham Salih and France's President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for mutual cooperation and coordination, in a phone call, the Presidency said on Wednesday.


Iraq, France and all the nations have to come together to combat the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic to ensure the safety of the peoples, they underscored.

 

Furthermore, it is essential to overcome the challenges being faced by the States of the world on the health, humanitarian and economic aspects, they highlighted.


Salih expressed words of gratitude to the France's President for his solidarity with Iraq to roll back the coronavirus outbreak.


Moreover, he wished that the world would defeat the epidemic and be safe from its serious ramifications, owing to the efforts and endeavors being exerted in this regard.


Macron, in turn, reiterated his country's support for Iraq across all the fields, wishing that the Iraqis would overcome the challenges and safely continue their lives.


The importance of intensifying ways of greater collaboration between Iraq and France to combat the COVID-19 and to save humankind from its risks, he underscored.


In a phone conversation, the two leaders emphasized the international community's support for Iraq's efforts to bring peace and stability in addition to preserve its sovereignty and security.


They, therefore, discussed the bilateral ties and means of cooperation and coordination to strive for international peace and security.

