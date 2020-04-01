Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 01 April 2020 11:29 PM
Wednesday، 01 April 2020 11:29 PM

US intelligence refers to possible Iran-backed attack on US in Iraq

U.S. intelligence about a potential Iran-backed attack against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq suggest that it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind overt missile strike that Tehran carried out in January, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

 

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that intelligence threads about the potential attack by Iran or Iran-backed forces had been building for some time. The official did not disclose intelligence on the timing or precise locations of the attack.

