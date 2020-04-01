Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 April 2020
Wednesday، 01 April 2020 11:16 PM

Trump warns against possible Iran-backed attack on US in Iraq

trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq, and warned they would pay a "very heavy price" but gave no details, Reuters reported.


"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter. 


U.S. intelligence about a potential Iran-backed strike in Iraq suggests it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind of overt missile strike that Tehran carried out on Jan. 8, a U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

