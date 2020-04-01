Several NATO countries withdraw troops from Iraq: report

With the withdrawal of the U.S. Armed Forces from several bases in Iraq, a number of NATO nations have followed suit, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Joint Operations revealed in a recent interview.



Over the past days, the international coalition mission withdrew from several strategic military-security sites, including the K-1 and Qayyara bases in the Nineveh and Kirkuk governorates.



The spokesperson for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, confirmed to Sputnik Arabic on Wednesday that the coalition mission forces, immediately after withdrawing from theses military sites, left Iraq.



Al-Khafaji revealed that the NATO countries that withdrew their forces from Iraq recently were Belgium, Canada, France, and the United States.



Over the last two weeks, the Coalition forces have withdrawn from four military bases in Iraq, including an installation located along the Syrian border.



