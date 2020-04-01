Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq

Esmail Ghaani, the Commander of Iran's Quds Force, paid a secret visit to Iraq on Tuesday, a report has revealed.
RT cited an official from Baghdad who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that Ghaani had held meetings with Iraqi leaders to discuss the formation of a new cabinet in Baghdad.
In this regard, the Iranian commander had revealed Tehran's position, according to the report.
Ghaani succeeded Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US airstrike earlier in January in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.
RT cited an official from Baghdad who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that Ghaani had held meetings with Iraqi leaders to discuss the formation of a new cabinet in Baghdad.
In this regard, the Iranian commander had revealed Tehran's position, according to the report.
Ghaani succeeded Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US airstrike earlier in January in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.