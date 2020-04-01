Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq

Esmail Ghaani, the Commander of Iran's Quds Force, paid a secret visit to Iraq on Tuesday, a report has revealed.



RT cited an official from Baghdad who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that Ghaani had held meetings with Iraqi leaders to discuss the formation of a new cabinet in Baghdad.



In this regard, the Iranian commander had revealed Tehran's position, according to the report.



Ghaani succeeded Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US airstrike earlier in January in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.