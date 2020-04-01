Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 April 2020
Wednesday، 01 April 2020 04:25 PM

Iraqi forces kill 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Iraqi forces carried out an operation on Wednesday in Diyala province and killed at least four militants belonging to the ISIS terrorist group.

Diyala police spokesperson Nihad Mohammed told The Baghdad Post that the operation was carried out outside Baquba, the provincial capital city of Diyala.

Iraqi federal police and counter-terrorism units jointly conducted the operation, Mohammed added.

A hideout of the jihadists with arms and explosive devices were found in the area.
