KRG reports 6 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 176

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Wednesday announced the detection of six more people infected with COVID-19.



The ministry said in a brief online statement that the new cases were registered in Erbil.

Four of the patients were in contact with another infected person, the ministry added, noting that one had returned from the UK late in February.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kurdistan has now reached 176, two of whom died.

According to ministry records, 61 people have so far recovered from the disease.