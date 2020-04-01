Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 April 2020
Wednesday، 01 April 2020 02:10 AM

Iraq says 65 cases of coronavirus registered in 24 hours

A total of 65 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Iraq in the past 24 hours, the health ministry revealed in a statement.

A dozen of people tested positive for the novel virus in the capital Baghdad while four others were in Basra province, the ministry said.

Another 22 cases were confirmed in Najaf, two in Diyala, and another was in Dhi Qar provinces, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, at least 12 people were found infected with COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, including 11 in Sulaimaniya and one in Erbil provinces.

In the meantime, 18 patients were discharged from the hospital during the same period of time.

However, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) later announced eight more infections.

According to the latest updates, a total of 702 cases of coronavirus have so far been recorded in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
