A 13-old boy dies of coronavirus in UK

An apparently healthy 13-year-old boy from south London has become the youngest UK victim of coronavirus.



Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died at Kings College Hospital on Monday.

The schoolboy from Brixton started showing coronavirus symptoms and had trouble breathing on Thursday so was rushed to hospital on Thursday, his relatives said.



They told how he tested positive for the disease the following day and put onto a ventilator then into an induced coma but passed away.



"We are beyond devastated," a statement released through a family friend said.



"To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions."