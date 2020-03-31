Iraq confirms 65 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed four more deaths from COVID-19 and 65 new cases, bringing the total number of the infections to 694.



The new cases are 12 in the capital Baghdad, 22 in Najaf, 11 in each Sulaimaniyah and Karbala, four in Basra, two in Diyala and one in Erbil, Kirkuk and Dhi Qar each, the ministry said in a statement.



So far, 694 cases have been confirmed, 50 of whom have died and 170 others recovered, according to the ministry statement.



Meanwhile, the Iraqi government decided to extend the nationwide curfew until April 19 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus epidemic, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7 in the fight against the viral respiratory disease. Enditem