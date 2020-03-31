Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq says 65 cases of coronavirus registered in 24 hours A 13-old boy dies of coronavirus in UK Iraq extends nationwide curfew to April 19 Iraq confirms 65 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths Iran's health minister says no shortage of special drugs U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work KRG Quarantines Entire Town after Rapid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Iran: Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections with over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours Kurdistan Announces 22 New Cases of Coronavirus, Totaling 150 Another 15 Kurds Die from Coronavirus in Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 31 March 2020 10:56 PM

Iraq confirms 65 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

thumbs_b_c_63666bdf3f564395f5296bc5e9298401
The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed four more deaths from COVID-19 and 65 new cases, bringing the total number of the infections to 694.

The new cases are 12 in the capital Baghdad, 22 in Najaf, 11 in each Sulaimaniyah and Karbala, four in Basra, two in Diyala and one in Erbil, Kirkuk and Dhi Qar each, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 694 cases have been confirmed, 50 of whom have died and 170 others recovered, according to the ministry statement.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government decided to extend the nationwide curfew until April 19 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus epidemic, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7 in the fight against the viral respiratory disease. Enditem
Related Stories
Read
715ed562e4e88a0a538051fe1dcc67b5_L

Iraq says 65 cases of coronavirus registered in 24 hours 01 April 2020 02:10 AM

ausgangssperre_irak_0

Iraq extends nationwide curfew to April 19 31 March 2020 11:07 PM

17-59-56-images

COVID-19 and immunity acquisition 31 March 2020 07:01 PM

2ba7cbc5bd88ce073c1a0d55269ff279_L

KRG Quarantines Entire Town after Rapid Increase in Coronavirus Cases 30 March 2020 07:31 PM

Iraq-corona-24

Kurdistan Announces 22 New Cases of Coronavirus, Totaling 150 30 March 2020 07:23 PM

1

Another 15 Kurds Die from Coronavirus in Iran 30 March 2020 07:18 PM

1

Iraqi Forces Destroy 24 IS Hideouts near Tuz Khurmatu 30 March 2020 07:13 PM

coro

Iraq monitors situation of citizens stuck in Lebanon: Foreign Ministry 29 March 2020 10:02 PM

Comments