Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Tuesday، 31 March 2020 07:01 PM

COVID-19 and immunity acquisition

Haidar A. Salman

Haidar A. Salman

With the confirmation of the difference of strains from Virus Covid 19 from one geographical area to another, we ask several questions: Is the immunity of our patients in Iraq and the Middle East the same as that of other people with strong strains, such as in Italy, formerly Wuhan, and currently the United States? In other words, whoever was previously infected and gained immunity, will he be infected again once he travels?   What is the benefit of sacrificing what was called by Britain, the herd immunity, and its great sacrifices? I think the world needs doctors and genetic researchers now more than ever to break up these riddles.
