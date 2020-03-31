Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Tuesday، 31 March 2020 02:14 PM

Spain registers overnight death toll of 849, highest so far

Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight — the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started, although the increase in percentage terms was slightly lower than in the previous days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll rose to 8,189 on Tuesday from 7,340 on Monday, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on Tuesday from 85,195 on Monday.
