Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Breaking
Iran's health minister says no shortage of special drugs U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work KRG Quarantines Entire Town after Rapid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Iran: Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections with over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours Kurdistan Announces 22 New Cases of Coronavirus, Totaling 150 Another 15 Kurds Die from Coronavirus in Iran Iraqi Forces Destroy 24 IS Hideouts near Tuz Khurmatu Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 31 March 2020 02:09 PM

Iran says natgas exports to Turkey halted after attack by "terrorists"

Iran-Turkey gas pipeline

Iran said on Tuesday its natural gas exports to Turkey have stopped after an attack on a pipeline inside the neighbouring country, an Iranian official told state TV. 


“This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near Iran’s Bazargan border with Turkey ...Flow of gas has been halted,” said Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, director of National Iranian Gas Co. 


“The pipeline has exploded several times in the past. It is also likely that the PKK group has carried out the blast,” he told Iran’s state news agency IRNA, referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party. 


Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT Haber said the cause of the explosion was unknown. 


“The gas flow on the natural gas pipeline was cut and the fire that had started was extinguished by fire squads. Security forces are investigating the cause for the incident that caused damage on the pipeline,” TYRT Haber reported. 

The pipeline, which carries around 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey annually, frequently came under attack by Kurdish militants during the 1990s and up until 2013, when a ceasefire was established. 


Jamshidi said that because of the new coronavirus outbreak, “the Turkish border guards have left, but we have informed them of the explosion and are waiting for their response”, IRNA reported. 


“It takes usually three to four days to repair and resume gas exports.” 

Related Stories
Read
vaccine

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 373, positive tests hit 16,176 31 March 2020 02:27 PM

1

Spain registers overnight death toll of 849, highest so far 31 March 2020 02:14 PM

goods

Europe sends medical goods to Iran in trade test 31 March 2020 02:12 PM

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898: health official 31 March 2020 02:02 PM

Capture

Iran's health minister says no shortage of special drugs 31 March 2020 12:29 AM

HAyTs2Nt

U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work 31 March 2020 12:24 AM

2

Iran: Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections with over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours 30 March 2020 07:28 PM

rockets

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Sanaa in Yemen: witnesses 30 March 2020 06:06 PM

Comments