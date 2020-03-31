Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Breaking
Iran's health minister says no shortage of special drugs U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work KRG Quarantines Entire Town after Rapid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Iran: Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections with over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours Kurdistan Announces 22 New Cases of Coronavirus, Totaling 150 Another 15 Kurds Die from Coronavirus in Iran Iraqi Forces Destroy 24 IS Hideouts near Tuz Khurmatu Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 31 March 2020 12:29 AM

Iran's health minister says no shortage of special drugs

Capture

 Iran's health minister, Saeid Namaki,announced on Monday that the country is not experiencing a shortage of special drugs in the fight against the coronavirus.

Namaki said that "Although it is hard to fight the coronavirus under sanctions, since the beginning [of the outbreak] we have not faced a shortage of special drugs needed to treat this disease."

 

The pro-Iran Tasnim News first reported Namaki's comments, delivering a blow to advocates of lifting US sanctions against Iran's regime for medical reasons. There is currently a Swiss-controlled humanitarian and medical channel to Iran that has been operating since February. The US sanctioned Tehran due to violations of its nuclear program, terrorism and its ballistic missiles apparatus.

Last week, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tweeted: "Startling revelation by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani that the regime's concerted effort to lift U.S. sanctions isn't about fighting the pandemic. It's about cash for the regime's leaders." 

Critics of Iran's rulers, including the US government, believe the mullah regime will use the sanctions relief funds to advance terrorism in the Middle East. America classified the Iranian regime as the worst state-sponsor of terrorism

Related Stories
Read
HAyTs2Nt

U.S. expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation work 31 March 2020 12:24 AM

2

Iran: Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections with over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours 30 March 2020 07:28 PM

rockets

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Sanaa in Yemen: witnesses 30 March 2020 06:06 PM

king

King Salman to cover treatment for residents with coronavirus: min. 30 March 2020 05:55 PM

1

Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for sixth day 30 March 2020 03:03 PM

Prince Charles

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health 30 March 2020 02:58 PM

Dominic Cummings

UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings isolating with coronavirus symptoms 30 March 2020 02:55 PM

corona1

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,757: health official 30 March 2020 02:46 PM

Comments