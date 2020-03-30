Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Monday، 30 March 2020 07:31 PM

KRG Quarantines Entire Town after Rapid Increase in Coronavirus Cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday ordered the imposition of a strict quarantine on the town of Khalifan in Erbil province.

The decision was made after health authorities announced that five residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The infected people were in contact with a previous COVID-19 carrier who had returned from the UK, and had met with dozens of relatives on his arrival.

Khalifan is 105 kilometres to the northeast of Erbil. It is located on the main highway connecting Erbil with Iran border crossing
