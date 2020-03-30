Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Monday، 30 March 2020 07:28 PM

Iran: Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Infections with over 3,000 New Cases in 24 Hours

Iran on Monday announced the infection of another 3,184 people with the new coronavirus within the past 24 hours only.

According to the latest updates provided by the health ministry spokesperson during a press conference, the total number of Iranians infected with COVID-19 has now reached 41,495.

The ministry spokesperson also revealed that 117 coronavirus patients died since Sunday noon, bringing the total death toll in the country up to 2,757.

Out of the total number of infections, 13,911 have reportedly recovered and they have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.

Tehran, Qom, Gilan, Esfahan, Alborz, and Mazandaran remain the worst affected provinces of the country.
Last Modified: Monday، 30 March 2020 07:32 PM
