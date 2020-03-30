Kurdistan Announces 22 New Cases of Coronavirus, Totaling 150

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry confirmed the infection of another 22 people with the new coronavirus.



The ministry said in a statement that 14 people in Sulaymaniyah and eight others in Erbil had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus infections in the four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja to 150.



Out of the total number, two people have died and 56 have fully recovered from the virus, the ministry added.