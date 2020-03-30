Another 15 Kurds Die from Coronavirus in Iran

A human rights group revealed on Sunday that another 15 people in the Iranian Kurdistan had lost their lives from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours.



Among the victims were four women, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report, pointing out that the majority of the cases were recorded in Kermanshah, Ilam, and Sanandaj provinces.



The new reports brought the total number of people that died from COVID-19 in the Kurdish provinces to 315, including 213 men and 103 women, since the outbreak of the virus in the country.