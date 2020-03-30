Iraqi Forces Destroy 24 IS Hideouts near Tuz Khurmatu

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said 24 Islamic State (IS) hideouts had been destroyed during joint operation on Monday near the Kurdish town of Tuz Khurmatu, north of Diyala province.



According to the brief online statement, motorcycles, explosive devices, fuel, and dried food were found in the hideouts.



The statement did not mention any engagement between the army and the jihadists, but it said units of Kurdish Peshmerga forces and militias of Hashd al-Shaabi were part of the operation.