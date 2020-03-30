Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 March 2020
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 30 March 2020 05:55 PM

King Salman to cover treatment for residents with coronavirus: min.

king

Saudi Arabia will finance treatment for anyone infected with the coronavirus in the country, the health minister said on Monday, while the agriculture ministry took steps to boost wheat and livestock supplies amid global fears of a food shortage, Reuters reported.


The kingdom has registered eight deaths among 1,453 infections, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states.


Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah said King Salman would cover treatment for citizens and residents diagnosed with the virus, urging people with symptoms to get tested.


"We are all in the same boat," he told a news conference, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was overseeing containment efforts "night and day".


The kingdom's de facto ruler was last seen publicly at a cabinet meeting on March 3, days before detaining his uncle and three cousins in a move seen as cementing his eventual path to the throne.


King Salman, his 84-year-old father, addressed the nation two weeks ago and chaired an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders to advance a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

