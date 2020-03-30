Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 March 2020
Monday، 30 March 2020 03:03 PM

Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for sixth day

China reported a drop in new coronavirus infections for a fourth day as drastic curbs on international travelers reined in the number of imported cases, while policymakers turned their efforts to healing the world’s second-largest economy.

 

The city of Wuhan, at the center of the outbreak, reported no new cases for a sixth day, as businesses reopened and residents set about reclaiming a more normal life after a lockdown for almost two months. 


Smartly turned out staff waited in masks and gloves to greet customers at entrances to the newly-reopened Wuhan International Plaza, home to boutiques of luxury brands such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton. 


“The Wuhan International Plaza is very representative (of the city),” said Zhang Yu, 29. “So its reopening really makes me feel this city is coming back to life.” 


Sunday’s figure of 31 new cases, including one locally transmitted infection, was down from 45 the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

