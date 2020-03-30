Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 March 2020
Breaking
Another 15 Kurds Die from Coronavirus in Iran Iraqi Forces Destroy 24 IS Hideouts near Tuz Khurmatu Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Iran urges US to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander UAE reports 72 new coronavirus cases, total at 405
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 30 March 2020 02:44 PM

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa - witnesses

Houthis in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, witnesses said.

 

A number of sensitive sites including the presidential palace compound, a military school and an air base close to Sanaa airport were hit, and loud explosions were heard across the city, residents said. 


The coalition said the operation was aimed at destroying “legitimate military targets including Houthi ballistic batteries which threaten civilian lives.” 


Bombings in Sanaa city have been rare since September when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Houthi movement, which controls Sanaa and most of northern Yemen. 


The warring parties had also welcomed a U.N. call for an immediate truce to help fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. 


But fierce battles have resumed in al-Jawf and Marib provinces since last month as the Saudi-led coalition resumed air strikes against several towns and villages. 


And on Saturday Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two ballistic missiles, part of a drone and missile attack the Iran-aligned Houthis said they had launched toward Riyadh and southern parts of Saudi near the Yemeni border. 


The recent escalation has shattered more than three months of calm in the five-year-old conflict. This had raised peace prospects after Saudi Arabia significantly reduced air strikes on Yemen and the Houthis halted missile and drone attacks on the kingdom. 

On Sunday U.N. Yemen Envoy Martin Griffiths reiterated a call by the United Nations for an immediate cessation of hostilities to build momentum for a nationwide ceasefire. 


“Yemen needs its leaders to focus every minute of their time on averting and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences of a COVID-19 outbreak,” Griffiths said in a statement overnight, referring to the respiratory illness that thecoronavirus can cause. 


Yemen has not recorded any cases of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Stories
Read
rockets

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Sanaa in Yemen: witnesses 30 March 2020 06:06 PM

king

King Salman to cover treatment for residents with coronavirus: min. 30 March 2020 05:55 PM

1

Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Wuhan for sixth day 30 March 2020 03:03 PM

Prince Charles

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health 30 March 2020 02:58 PM

Dominic Cummings

UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings isolating with coronavirus symptoms 30 March 2020 02:55 PM

corona1

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,757: health official 30 March 2020 02:46 PM

rockets

Iran-backed Houthis claim rocket, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia 29 March 2020 07:14 PM

coroan

Real coronavirus death toll in Iran surpasses 5,300: reports 29 March 2020 07:05 PM

Comments