Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 March 2020
Breaking
Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Iran urges US to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander UAE reports 72 new coronavirus cases, total at 405 US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 March 2020 10:02 PM

Iraq monitors situation of citizens stuck in Lebanon: Foreign Ministry

coro

The Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Beirut is following up the conditions of Iraqi citizens stranded in Lebanon who wish to return to Iraq after the flights between the two countries were stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said.

 

This includes especially the patients receiving treatment in Lebanese hospitals, the embassy confirms that they obtained the initial approval by the Lebanese government to land an Iraqi plane in Lebanon to bring back citizens to Iraq.

 

For its part, the embassy also confirms that it is in continuous contact with the crisis cell formed in the Foreign Ministry and the crisis cell in the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Transport to expedite the issuance of the necessary approvals.


The embassy stated that five days before the flights stopped between the two countries, it issued a statement calling on the Iraqis in Lebanon to pay attention to this exceptional circumstance.


The embassy also wishes to point out that the Iraqi Airways office in Beirut has started registering names and preparing the required regulations in preparation to provide tickets for Iraqis stranded in Lebanon in the hope that the Iraqi Ministry of Transport and the central crisis cell will send the plane soon, and that the Iraqis can contact the Iraqi Airways office located in the Ramlet Al Bayda area from 9 am to 3 pm, or call them on 01789901.

Related Stories
Read
un

Iraqi FM meets SRSG UN Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert 29 March 2020 09:51 PM

corona123 salih

Iraqi presidency announces launching coronavirus initiative 29 March 2020 09:41 PM

20181105-017-917x516

US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk 29 March 2020 04:45 PM

Erbilairport3

Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again 29 March 2020 01:21 AM

zurfi

Possible sanctions signaled by Iraqi PM void of truth: MP 29 March 2020 12:36 AM

kataieb

Official reveals 'indicators' that Iraq militia aims to hit US troops 28 March 2020 10:58 PM

curfew

Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq delayed due to curfew 28 March 2020 10:35 PM

us-troops-iraq-ht-jef-200106_hpMain_16x9_992

Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander 27 March 2020 11:42 PM

Comments