Monday, 30 March 2020
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 March 2020 09:51 PM

Iraqi FM meets SRSG UN Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert

un

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.


During the meeting, they discussed ways of bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and the United Nations Mission, as well as the latest developments in the political situation in Iraq and the region.


Plasschaert expressed the willingness of the UN mission in Baghdad to provide support to Iraq as part of strengthening efforts to combat the Coronavirus.


Hakim praised the efforts made by the UNAMI mission in Iraq, and its role in providing assistance and support.

