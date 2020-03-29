Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 March 2020
Breaking
Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Iran urges US to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander UAE reports 72 new coronavirus cases, total at 405 US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 March 2020 09:41 PM

Iraqi presidency announces launching coronavirus initiative

corona123 salih

Under the auspice of the Presidency of the Republic, the initiative for the defense of the homeland to mobilize national and grass-roots efforts to combat coronavirus outbreak was launched on Friday.


A statement issued by the Presidency in this regard confirmed that this serious challenge jeopardizing millions of people could be addressed only by gathering the entire official and community efforts.


Realizing the magnitude of the challenge, the limited access, increasing people's motivating as well as reminder of humanitarian imperative, today we announce the initiative for the defense of the homeland.


The following is the text of the intuitive:
 "The world and Iraq are today going through one of the most difficult challenges threatening the lives of peoples. Coronavirus outbreak which swipes the world. World's financial, economic and medical possibilities can't stop its risk.


Seemingly, this pandemic is the most dangerous one over a half century ago, so official states' possibilities are unable to face it.


Therefore, the global economy contracted before the health sector was suffering as a result of coronavirus which threatens the economy of the most advanced states.


The most affluent states, having the best medical progress are suffering in confronting the virus. Certainly, it would be the greatest threat to the most vulnerable, the least developed and least prepared countries.


If we fail to stand together as official and community efforts in confronting this grave challenge threatening the lives of millions of people in the globe, we will have a great loss of lives. 


 Realizing the magnitude of the challenge, the limited access, increasing people's motivating as well as reminder of humanitarian imperative, today we announce the initiative for the defense for the homeland to mobilize national and grass-roots efforts to combat coronavirus outbreak, under the auspice of the Presidency of the Republic.


 This comes after Supreme Religious Reference launched its initiative to care for the low-income, poor families and vulnerable groups with no means of income.


We are confident that everyone will provide support in order to ensure the success of this initiative to get us through the crisis. It, therefore, leads to saving the lives of people.


Names of persons who have a permission to manage the initiative, account numbers of voluntary contributions and phone numbers of the Commission overseeing the initiative will be announced later.

Related Stories
Read
coro

Iraq monitors situation of citizens stuck in Lebanon: Foreign Ministry 29 March 2020 10:02 PM

un

Iraqi FM meets SRSG UN Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert 29 March 2020 09:51 PM

20181105-017-917x516

US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk 29 March 2020 04:45 PM

Erbilairport3

Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again 29 March 2020 01:21 AM

zurfi

Possible sanctions signaled by Iraqi PM void of truth: MP 29 March 2020 12:36 AM

kataieb

Official reveals 'indicators' that Iraq militia aims to hit US troops 28 March 2020 10:58 PM

curfew

Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq delayed due to curfew 28 March 2020 10:35 PM

us-troops-iraq-ht-jef-200106_hpMain_16x9_992

Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander 27 March 2020 11:42 PM

Comments