Iraqi presidency announces launching coronavirus initiative

Under the auspice of the Presidency of the Republic, the initiative for the defense of the homeland to mobilize national and grass-roots efforts to combat coronavirus outbreak was launched on Friday.



A statement issued by the Presidency in this regard confirmed that this serious challenge jeopardizing millions of people could be addressed only by gathering the entire official and community efforts.



Realizing the magnitude of the challenge, the limited access, increasing people's motivating as well as reminder of humanitarian imperative, today we announce the initiative for the defense of the homeland.



The following is the text of the intuitive:

"The world and Iraq are today going through one of the most difficult challenges threatening the lives of peoples. Coronavirus outbreak which swipes the world. World's financial, economic and medical possibilities can't stop its risk.



Seemingly, this pandemic is the most dangerous one over a half century ago, so official states' possibilities are unable to face it.



Therefore, the global economy contracted before the health sector was suffering as a result of coronavirus which threatens the economy of the most advanced states.



The most affluent states, having the best medical progress are suffering in confronting the virus. Certainly, it would be the greatest threat to the most vulnerable, the least developed and least prepared countries.



If we fail to stand together as official and community efforts in confronting this grave challenge threatening the lives of millions of people in the globe, we will have a great loss of lives.



Realizing the magnitude of the challenge, the limited access, increasing people's motivating as well as reminder of humanitarian imperative, today we announce the initiative for the defense for the homeland to mobilize national and grass-roots efforts to combat coronavirus outbreak, under the auspice of the Presidency of the Republic.



This comes after Supreme Religious Reference launched its initiative to care for the low-income, poor families and vulnerable groups with no means of income.



We are confident that everyone will provide support in order to ensure the success of this initiative to get us through the crisis. It, therefore, leads to saving the lives of people.



Names of persons who have a permission to manage the initiative, account numbers of voluntary contributions and phone numbers of the Commission overseeing the initiative will be announced later.