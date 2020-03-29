Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 30 March 2020
Sunday، 29 March 2020 07:00 PM

Former Turkish goalkeeper Recber tests positive for coronavirus

Former Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber has been taken to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus and is currently in a “critical period”, his wife said late on Saturday, according to The Guardian.

“We have taken my husband Rustu to hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis. While everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms,” Isil Recber said on her Instagram account, adding that her and her two children had all tested negative.
