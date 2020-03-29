Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Breaking
Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Iran urges US to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander UAE reports 72 new coronavirus cases, total at 405 US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 March 2020 04:45 PM

US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk

20181105-017-917x516
The international coalition forces, tasked with fighting the ISIS militant group, withdrew on Sunday from the K1 military base in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk.

“The Iraqi forces took over the K1 base from the international coalition forces in the presence of the representative of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces and other military commanders in the province,” an Iraqi army officer told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

“The international coalition forces had departed the base and the K1 base now is under full control of the Iraqi forces,” the office said.

On the other side, a U.S.-led coalition spokesman said in a tweet that the troops departed the compound inside K1 airbase in coordination with the Iraqi government, asserting that the coalition troops will support Iraq from fewer places with fewer troops.

The military base is the third that Iraq has received from the international coalition forces in March after the coalition forces withdrew from the military bases of al-Qaim in western Iraq and al-Qayyara in northern the country.

On Jan. 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, just two days after a U.S. drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps.

Over 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support Iraqi forces in battles against the IS, mainly for training and advisory purposes.

The troops were part of the U.S.-led international coalition that has also been conducting air raids against IS targets in both Iraq and Syria.


Related Stories
Read
Erbilairport3

Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again 29 March 2020 01:21 AM

zurfi

Possible sanctions signaled by Iraqi PM void of truth: MP 29 March 2020 12:36 AM

kataieb

Official reveals 'indicators' that Iraq militia aims to hit US troops 28 March 2020 10:58 PM

curfew

Vietnamese rice inspection in Iraq delayed due to curfew 28 March 2020 10:35 PM

us-troops-iraq-ht-jef-200106_hpMain_16x9_992

Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander 27 March 2020 11:42 PM

covid

Iraq confirms 76 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths 27 March 2020 04:10 PM

corocoro

Total number of Iraqis infected with coronavirus reaches 20 26 March 2020 11:34 PM

Coronavirus_Hong_Kong_airport_866x600

Health official: Some report fake coronavirus counts in Baghdad 26 March 2020 11:04 PM

Comments