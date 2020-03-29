Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Breaking
Iran and US preparing for new round of conflict in Iraq US forces withdraw K-1 military base in Kirkuk Iraq extends suspension of commercial flights again Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Iran urges US to free Iranian prisoners amid coronavirus Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander UAE reports 72 new coronavirus cases, total at 405 US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 29 March 2020 03:21 PM

'Unrest' reported in Iran's Hamedan prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Iran flags

Iran’s official government news agency IRNA has reported “clashes” in Hamedan prison, following reports of unrest in other prisons in recent days.

The report did not provide much detail about the “unrest” in the Hamedan prison, in Western Iran, except saying there were “clashes between prisoners” and authorities in the province bringing back calm in the facility.

IRNA insisted, “Based on information received, the situation in Hamedan prison is under control”, and officials have promised to provide more information on Sunday.

It is not clear if the unrest happened late Saturday or early Sunday and IRNA says an investigation is under way if any prisoners escaped.

Related Stories
Read
20181017T0903-21441-CNS-POPE-AUDIENCE-KILL

Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus 29 March 2020 03:16 PM

91fc598e-998d-4c4e-937e-438edbfccd2f_16x9_788x442

Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely 29 March 2020 03:06 PM

1

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528 29 March 2020 03:00 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640 - health official 29 March 2020 02:55 PM

covid

Iran’s first Olympic track medalist has coronavirus: World Athletics 29 March 2020 01:30 AM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely 29 March 2020 01:19 AM

rockets

Saudi defense system intercepts 2 rockets above Riyadh, Jizan 29 March 2020 12:12 AM

Merkel

Merkel thanks compliant Germans, shutdown to continue until at least April 20 28 March 2020 03:02 PM

Comments