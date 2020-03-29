'Unrest' reported in Iran's Hamedan prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Iran’s official government news agency IRNA has reported “clashes” in Hamedan prison, following reports of unrest in other prisons in recent days.

The report did not provide much detail about the “unrest” in the Hamedan prison, in Western Iran, except saying there were “clashes between prisoners” and authorities in the province bringing back calm in the facility.

IRNA insisted, “Based on information received, the situation in Hamedan prison is under control”, and officials have promised to provide more information on Sunday.

It is not clear if the unrest happened late Saturday or early Sunday and IRNA says an investigation is under way if any prisoners escaped.