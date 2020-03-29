Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Sunday، 29 March 2020 01:30 AM

Iran's first Olympic track medalist has coronavirus: World Athletics

Ehsan Hadadi, Iran’s first Olympic track and field medalist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday, according to Reuters.


Hadadi, the Asian discus champion who became a national hero when he won silver at the 2012 Olympics in London, has an athletics base in the U.S. but was at home in Tehran when he contracted the virus.


“We’ve received word that Iranian discus thrower @EhsanHadadi has tested positive for Coronavirus. We wish him a full and swift recovery,” World Athletics, the sport’s global governing body, said on Twitter.

