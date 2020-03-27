Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 28 March 2020
Friday، 27 March 2020 11:33 PM

UAE reports 72 new coronavirus cases, total at 405

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday 72 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 405 so far, state-run news agency WAM reports citing the ministry of health.


The ministry said the COVID-19 coronavirus was detected one national each from Sri Lanka, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Comoros, China, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia, Serbia, Greece, Uruguay, Romania, Sweden, South Africa, Iraq and Yemen, two people each from Nepal and Ethiopia, four people each from the UAE and five people from Britain, Pakistan and Lebanon, eight people from Bangladesh, and 23 cases from India.

Residents and citizens of the United Arab Emirates are currently on a nationwide nighttime curfew this weekend as authorities carry out a disinfection campaign.

 

Resident in Dubai can apply via a new website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the nighttime lockdown.


