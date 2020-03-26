Coronavirus Cases Reach 100 in Kurdistan

The health ministry of Kurdistan Region late on Wednesday confirmed one more case of coronavirus infection, brining the total to 100.



The new patient, a 30-year-old man, was detected in Darbandikhan of Sulaymaniyah province, the ministry said in a statement.



According to the latest updates, 2 people from the total number of infections have so far died.



The government has also confirmed that 27 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19.