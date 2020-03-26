Rocket Attack Targets Baghdad’s Green Zone

Two rockets hit the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad on Thursday.



The Green Zone in the capital city is home to Iraqi government buildings, parliament, and several foreign embassies.



The two projectiles struck near the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraq's police and military forces, the country’s army said in a statement.



The Operations Command building is a few hundred meters far from the US embassy which, according to a security source speaking to AFP, was the original target of the attack.



The rockets were launched from the al-Nahda area of Baghdad, according to the statement.