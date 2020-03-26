Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 27 March 2020
Breaking
US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries Iran incites against Doctors Without Borders amid coronavirus crisis Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops Khamenei lies about American biological attack against Iran Iran should pay $202 million to Iraq victim’s family: U.S. judge EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 26 March 2020 10:20 PM

Rocket Attack Targets Baghdad’s Green Zone

ERBIL-Q (2)
Two rockets hit the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad on Thursday.

The Green Zone in the capital city is home to Iraqi government buildings, parliament, and several foreign embassies.

The two projectiles struck near the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraq's police and military forces, the country’s army said in a statement.

The Operations Command building is a few hundred meters far from the US embassy which, according to a security source speaking to AFP, was the original target of the attack.

The rockets were launched from the al-Nahda area of Baghdad, according to the statement.
Related Stories
Read
corocoro

Total number of Iraqis infected with coronavirus reaches 20 26 March 2020 11:34 PM

Coronavirus_Hong_Kong_airport_866x600

Health official: Some report fake coronavirus counts in Baghdad 26 March 2020 11:04 PM

corona12345

Iraqi citizen dies of coronavirus in London: Foreign Ministry 26 March 2020 10:50 PM

trew

US blacklists Iran-, Iraq-based companies over backing terror groups 26 March 2020 10:36 PM

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Coronavirus Cases Reach 100 in Kurdistan 26 March 2020 10:30 PM

ERBIL-Q (2)

KRG to Extend Curfew Beyond 1st April if Needed: Interior Minister 26 March 2020 10:16 PM

ccff047d4f32ed5a37773d0e1ec7529c_L

Trump Sends Newroz Greetings to Kurdistan President 26 March 2020 10:10 PM

Corona

Iraq extends flight and travel ban to prevent coronavirus spread 26 March 2020 02:45 PM

Comments