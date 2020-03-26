KRG to Extend Curfew Beyond 1st April if Needed: Interior Minister

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will not hesitate to prolong the curfew beyond 1st April if needed to protect its people against the spread of the new coronavirus, said Interior Minister Rebar Ahmad.



KRG has already imposed a general curfew across the region with limited exceptions. It is set to last until 1st April, which many believe would see an extension.



“We will discuss the matter with the health ministry of government to make sure every necessary decision is taken,” Ahmad told BasNews.



The minister thanked people for their cooperation and for abiding by the instructions, saying that the curfew has been “very effective” in containing the spread of the disease across Kurdistan Region.



According to the latest updates provided by KRG’s health ministry, 103 people across the Kurdistan Region have so far contracted COVID-19, including two people who died and 27 others who have recovered.