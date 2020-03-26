Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 27 March 2020
Breaking
US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries Iran incites against Doctors Without Borders amid coronavirus crisis Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops Khamenei lies about American biological attack against Iran Iran should pay $202 million to Iraq victim’s family: U.S. judge EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 26 March 2020 02:36 PM

Lebanon extends shutdown by two weeks to April 12

bd170cd699176d4336f3cc8f10a507e4_L

Lebanon is set to extend a countrywide lockdown by two weeks until April 12 to combat the spread of coronavirus. 

Lebanon said on Thursday it had recorded 368 cases of coronavirus including 35 new cases since the day before, with six deaths in the country so far. 

A request to extend the lockdown was agreed at a meeting of the supreme defence council on Thursday attended by senior officials including the president, prime minister, the health minister and the army chief. 

The meeting was followed by a cabinet session. 

Lebanon declared a state of medical emergency on March 15, urging people to stay at home and ordering the closure of most public and private establishments. Beirut airport is closed.

Related Stories
Read
host

US hostage Robert Levinson dies in Iran: Family 26 March 2020 11:14 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Tehran says former FBI agent Levinson left Iran years ago 26 March 2020 02:52 PM

rouhani and abe

Japan PM Abe sets up coronavirus task force, enacts Europe, Iran entry ban 26 March 2020 02:40 PM

1

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,234: ministry 26 March 2020 02:38 PM

Captureؤ

Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of surge of coronavirus 26 March 2020 02:34 PM

corocoro

Iran's death toll rises to 2,077 26 March 2020 12:48 AM

salman

King Salman: G20 chance to launch initiatives against Covid-19 26 March 2020 12:43 AM

cairo12

Egypt reports its largest daily coronavirus counts 25 March 2020 11:08 PM

Comments