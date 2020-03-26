Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 27 March 2020
Breaking
US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries Iran incites against Doctors Without Borders amid coronavirus crisis Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops Khamenei lies about American biological attack against Iran Iran should pay $202 million to Iraq victim’s family: U.S. judge EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 26 March 2020 02:34 PM

Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of surge of coronavirus

Captureؤ

Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference on Thursday, a day after Iran’s government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of cases in the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Officials have complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays that began on March 20. 


The outbreak has killed 2,234 people in Iran where there have been 29,406 reported cases of the virus so far. 


“Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stops in other cities on their way back home,” said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran’s national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus. 

The authorities have called on Iranians to avoid public places and stay at home, while schools, universities, cultural and sports centres have been temporarily closed. 


“The closure of universities and schools as well as suspension of gatherings has been extended,” Zolfaghari said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences. 


President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will contain the spread of the virus in two weeks, adding that further measures have been taken to ease the economic impact of the outbreak on lower-income citizens. 


“We will send a letter to Iran’s supreme leader today to seek permission on withdrawal of $1 billion from Iran’s sovereign wealth fund,” Rouhani said in a meeting, broadcast live on state TV. 

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on all state matters. 
“This amount will be used to help impacted lower-income people and to assist our health sector.” 


Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in oil prices coming on top of U.S. sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories
Read
host

US hostage Robert Levinson dies in Iran: Family 26 March 2020 11:14 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Tehran says former FBI agent Levinson left Iran years ago 26 March 2020 02:52 PM

rouhani and abe

Japan PM Abe sets up coronavirus task force, enacts Europe, Iran entry ban 26 March 2020 02:40 PM

1

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,234: ministry 26 March 2020 02:38 PM

bd170cd699176d4336f3cc8f10a507e4_L

Lebanon extends shutdown by two weeks to April 12 26 March 2020 02:36 PM

corocoro

Iran's death toll rises to 2,077 26 March 2020 12:48 AM

salman

King Salman: G20 chance to launch initiatives against Covid-19 26 March 2020 12:43 AM

cairo12

Egypt reports its largest daily coronavirus counts 25 March 2020 11:08 PM

Comments