Thursday, 26 March 2020
Thursday، 26 March 2020 12:48 AM

Iran's death toll rises to 2,077

The escalating coronavirus outbreak in Iran has killed 2,077 people so far, health ministry official Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday, with 143 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

 

Iran may face a second outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, as the Islamic Republic banned internal travel and traditional gatherings in parks during the Persian New Year holiday period.


"Unfortunately some Iranians have ignored advice from health ministry officials and travelled during the New Year holidays ... This could cause a second wave of the coronavirus," spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to state TV.


President Hassan Rouhani has banned any new trips between cities, Rabiei said, and "violators will be confronted legally".

