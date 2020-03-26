Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 26 March 2020
US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus Pompeo issues '5 facts' claiming Iran exported COVID-19 to 5 countries Iran incites against Doctors Without Borders amid coronavirus crisis Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops Khamenei lies about American biological attack against Iran Iran should pay $202 million to Iraq victim’s family: U.S. judge EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases
Thursday، 26 March 2020 12:43 AM

King Salman: G20 chance to launch initiatives against Covid-19

salman

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Wednesday that as the world confronts the new coronavirus, the Group of 20 major economies will convene in an exceptional summit to come up with initiatives to unite the efforts to combat the pandemic, Reuters reported.


"As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response," the king said on Twitter.


The kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, will host G20 leaders by video-conference on Thursday amid criticism that the group has been slow to respond to the global crisis. 

