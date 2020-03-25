Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 26 March 2020
Wednesday، 25 March 2020 10:52 PM

Iran may face 2nd wave of coronavirus outbreak: official

Iran may face a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, as some Iranians ignored guidance issued by health officials to contain the spread of the disease in the country, Reuters reported.


"Unfortunately some Iranians ignored advice from health ministry officials and travelled during the (Iranian) New Year holidays ... This could cause a second wave of the coronavirus," Rabiei said, according to state TV.


"All the new trips between cities are banned and violators will be confronted legally."

