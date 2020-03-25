US provides aid to help Iraq fight coronavirus

The US Embassy in Baghdad announced today that is providing $670,000 to help Iraq fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.



“Today’s announcement shows the strength of the US and Iraqi partnership, and we are committed to fighting this pandemic alongside the Iraqi people,” said US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller. “Support provided through the [World Health Organization] will directly enhance the country’s ability to combat the spread of COVID-19.”



Iraq has confirmed at least 266 coronavirus cases throughout the country and 23 deaths. It instated a country-wide lockdown through Saturday.



The embassy statement noted that US funds going to the World Health Organization “will help the governments of currently affected or at-risk developing countries prepare their laboratories for large-scale testing for COVID-19; implement a public-health emergency plan for points of entry; activate case-finding and event-based surveillance for influenza-like illnesses; train and equip rapid response teams; investigate cases and trace the contacts of infected persons; and adapt training materials for health workers.”



