Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Wednesday، 25 March 2020 03:31 PM

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, symptoms 'mild'

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

 

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Clarence House said were mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his Birkhall residence in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative. 


“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.” 


“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House said. Queen Elizabeth who is currently at Windsor Castle is in good health, Buckingham Palace said. 


A royal source said the Prince of Wales, who was tested on Monday and got the results on Tuesday, was advised the condition was unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

