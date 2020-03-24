Iran Coronavirus: Ministry Confirms 24,811 Cases and 1,934 Deaths

Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that the total coronavirus infection cases has reached 24,811, with 1,934 deaths across the country.



Kianoosh Jahanpour, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters that 1,762 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



He also confirmed that 122 patients died from the pandemic disease since Monday noon, bringing the death toll to 1,934.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 334,981 people are infected with coronavirus worldwide, from which 14,652 have died.