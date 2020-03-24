Iraqi Forces Discover Six IS Hideouts in Kirkuk

Iraqi federal police announced on Tuesday the discovery of six Islamic State (IS) hideouts in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.
The federal policed said in a statement that the hideouts were found during a mop-up operation on Gharran Mount of Kirkuk.
The statement also revealed that 20 explosive devices, 19 Katyusha rounds, and other explosive materials were discovered in the hideouts.
Kirkuk is a Kurdish province disputed between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government. Since October 2017, it is ruled by the Iraqi government and it suffers from an increasing IS activities.
