China Helps Kurdistan with COVID-19 Testing Kits

China on Tuesday, March 24, delivered a shipment of medical aid to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) amid determined efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.



On a Chinese cargo plane, over 1,000 coronavirus testing kits were delivered at Erbil International Airport where KRG Health Minister and Chinese consul general received the shipment.



Minister Saman Barzanji thanked China and reminded that Beijing had previously delivered other medical supplies to help the KRG with its efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ni Ruchi, the Chinese Consul General in Erbil, revealed that a group of Chinese experts will visit Kurdistan Region later this month “to assess the COVID-19 situation in the region and facilitate the tasks of the health ministry on limiting the spread of the virus,” as reported by Kurdistan 24.



Ruchi pointed out that the Chinese experts would establish and run a medical laboratory in Kurdistan Region to help the host government with the efforts to fight coronavirus.



“The Chinese government is a friend of the Kurdistan Region and, in this situation, the Kurdistan Region’s people are not alone, and we believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the Ministry of Health, and the people of Kurdistan, we will win this battle,” the Chinese diplomat added.