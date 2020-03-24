Coronavirus Cases Jump to over 300 in Iraq: Health Ministry

A total of 50 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Iraq within the past 24 hours alone, said health ministry.
With the new cases, according to an official statement from the ministry, the total cases in Iraq, including Kurdistan Region, has now reached 316.
The death toll from the pandemic disease has also reached 27 nationwide.
From the total number of infections, the ministry highlighted, 75 people have fully recovered.
