Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Breaking
Iran should pay $202 million to Iraq victim’s family: U.S. judge EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 24 March 2020 03:27 PM

South Africa's coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

874883c542ee27855aa4a4fd891af331_L

South Africa’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 554 on Tuesday from 402 a day earlier, as businesses raced to make plans for a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak. 


South Africa has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, and public health experts are worried that the virus could overwhelm the health system if infection rates rise steeply. 


Health officials are working to expand the country’s coronavirus testing capacity and develop a plan to ensure there are enough intensive care beds with respirators. 


“The numbers, we mustn’t be shocked when we see them increase. But these measures if we all work together must turn the curve around,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a televised news conference, saying South Africa could reach an inflection point in its infection curve two or three weeks after its lockdown restrictions enter into force. 


Two patients are in intensive care, but there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the country, Mkhize said. 


Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said the government had taken steps to ensure the lockdown would not affect food security. 


“There is no need to embark on panic-buying, the country has enough food supplies,” Didiza said, adding the government would be monitoring food retailers to ensure sellers do not inflate prices.

Related Stories
Read
Abba-kyari

Nigerian president's top aide tests positive for coronavirus: source 24 March 2020 03:31 PM

Rouhani

About half of Iran's state workers stay at home as coronavirus death toll nears 2,000 24 March 2020 03:18 PM

Corona

Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus 24 March 2020 03:17 PM

Coronavirus

Italian coronavirus cases likely "10 times higher than reported" 24 March 2020 03:13 PM

91fc598e-998d-4c4e-937e-438edbfccd2f_16x9_788x442

Spain reports 6,600 new coronavirus cases overnight, over 500 dead 24 March 2020 03:11 PM

Merkel

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative: spokesman 23 March 2020 07:31 PM

32d956865018b82b98f6d9d16c59b749_L

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths 23 March 2020 07:12 PM

Russia military

Russia, Syria discuss ceasefire and aid: Russian defense ministry 23 March 2020 07:10 PM

Comments