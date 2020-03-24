Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Breaking
Iran should pay $202 million to Iraq victim’s family: U.S. judge EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 24 March 2020 03:18 PM

About half of Iran's state workers stay at home as coronavirus death toll nears 2,000

Rouhani

 Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state TV reported. 


Another measure to contain the outbreak, the temporary release of prisoners, would be extended until the end of the current Iranian month of Farvardin, around April 18, Rouhani said. 


Iran is one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic outside China. 


The death toll from the disease in Iran increased by 122 to 1,934 on Tuesday, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,762 over the past 24 hours, to 24,811, he added on state TV. 

Related Stories
Read
Abba-kyari

Nigerian president's top aide tests positive for coronavirus: source 24 March 2020 03:31 PM

874883c542ee27855aa4a4fd891af331_L

South Africa's coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown 24 March 2020 03:27 PM

Corona

Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus 24 March 2020 03:17 PM

Coronavirus

Italian coronavirus cases likely "10 times higher than reported" 24 March 2020 03:13 PM

91fc598e-998d-4c4e-937e-438edbfccd2f_16x9_788x442

Spain reports 6,600 new coronavirus cases overnight, over 500 dead 24 March 2020 03:11 PM

Merkel

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative: spokesman 23 March 2020 07:31 PM

32d956865018b82b98f6d9d16c59b749_L

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths 23 March 2020 07:12 PM

Russia military

Russia, Syria discuss ceasefire and aid: Russian defense ministry 23 March 2020 07:10 PM

Comments