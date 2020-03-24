Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Tuesday، 24 March 2020 03:17 PM

Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter coronavirus

Egypt has declared a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two weeks starting on Wednesday to counter the spread of coronavirus and those who violate the measure will be penalised under the country’s emergency laws, the prime minister said. 


A closure of schools and universities, which were shut on March 14 for two weeks, will be extended for a further two weeks, Prime Minster Mostafa Madbouly said. 

Most public services and government offices will close their doors to the public during the curfew period and a measure to limit the number of government employees going to work will be prolonged until mid-April. 


The government has also allocated one billion Egyptian pounds ($63.69 million) to the health ministry to help it provide supplies, a statement from the cabinet office said. 

Egypt has confirmed 366 cases of coronavirus, including 19 deaths. 


It has taken a series of measures to prevent the spread of the illness, including ordering all cafes, shopping malls, sports clubs and nightclubs to shut from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. since March 19. 


It has also grounded commercial flights and shut mosques and churches.

