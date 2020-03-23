Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Monday، 23 March 2020 06:54 PM

Pompeo says Iranian regime lies about coroanvirus cases, deaths

pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of lying about the coronavirus pandemic as the Iranian supreme leader rejected US assistance for his hard-hit country, the Times of Israel reported.


In a televised address yesterday, Khamenei described the United States as “charlatans” and charged that Washington could bring in a drug to keep the virus alive.


Pompeo in a statement also uses loaded language, accusing “Iran’s chief terror airline” Mahan Air of bringing in what he calls the “Wuhan virus” through its continued flights to China.


“The regime continues to lie to the Iranian people and the world about the number of cases and deaths, which are unfortunately far higher than the regime admits,” Pompeo says.

