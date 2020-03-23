Egyptian Maj. Gen. Shafie Abdel Halim Dies of COVID-19

Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud director of the Major Projects Department of the Engineering Authority of Egypt`s Armed Forces has died early today due to coronavirus- COVID-19.



On Sunday, the Egyptian armed forces offered heartfelt condolences over the death of Major General Khaled Shaltout of coronavirus.



They added that he contracted the virus during his participation in many sterilization and disinfection campaigns against the deadly virus in the country.



On Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry reported new 33 coronavirus-diagnosed cases and 4 deaths, raising the country’s total cases to 327 cases and 14 deaths. The ministry also added that 56 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals.



It is noteworthy that Egypt has taken a number of measures aimed to stop the outbreak of this deadly virus, including the suspension of daily prayers in mosques nationwide for two weeks, in addition to closing the state’s tourist sites until March 31.