Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Breaking
EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 March 2020 12:51 PM

Egyptian Maj. Gen. Shafie Abdel Halim Dies of COVID-19

Capture
Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud director of the Major Projects Department of the Engineering Authority of Egypt`s Armed Forces has died early today due to coronavirus- COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Egyptian armed forces offered heartfelt condolences over the death of Major General Khaled Shaltout of coronavirus.

They added that he contracted the virus during his participation in many sterilization and disinfection campaigns against the deadly virus in the country.

On Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry reported new 33 coronavirus-diagnosed cases and 4 deaths, raising the country’s total cases to 327 cases and 14 deaths. The ministry also added that 56 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

It is noteworthy that Egypt has taken a number of measures aimed to stop the outbreak of this deadly virus, including the suspension of daily prayers in mosques nationwide for two weeks, in addition to closing the state’s tourist sites until March 31.
Related Stories
Read
shaltout

Egyptian top officer dies of coronavirus 22 March 2020 11:14 PM

merkel

Merkel in quarantine over possibility of contracting coronavirus 22 March 2020 10:59 PM

us state

US criticizes France for releasing Iranian facing US charges 22 March 2020 10:56 PM

Boris Johnson

Britain's Johnson warns that health service could be overwhelmed by coronavirus 22 March 2020 03:16 PM

Iran flags

Former detainees in prisoner swap return to France, Iran 22 March 2020 03:10 PM

Zarif

Zarif calls US offer of coronavirus help to Iran 'hypocritical' 22 March 2020 03:06 PM

7178242d729bce18f894764e4677de01_L

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685: official 22 March 2020 03:04 PM

khamenei - kremlin

Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus 22 March 2020 02:35 PM

Comments