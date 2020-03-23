Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 March 2020
Breaking
EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus Thousands defy Iraq's coronavirus curfew to visit martyred imam's shrine Kurdistan confirms seven new coronavirus cases Senior IRan's IRGC commander dies of ‘chemical injuries’ KRG fires security official with coronavirus for breaking quarantine Iraq reports 11 new cases of coronavirus Rocket attack wounds two civilians in Tuz Khurmatu US-led coalition officially pulls out of Qaim base in western Iraq coronavirus: Iran's death toll soars to 1,135, with over 17,000 infections
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 March 2020 12:09 PM

Anti-coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Kurdistan

Capture
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday extended a lockdown which bans all traffic across the region as part of the measures against the coronavirus.

KRG's Ministry of Interior issued several new decrees for citizens to follow in efforts to contain the coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region, including the extension of the curfew for about ten more days.

According to the ministry, no traffic or movements by people, except the security forces and other medical teams, are not allowed until 1 April, 2020, unless for urgent cases.

The curfew would affect all provinces and districts across the Kurdistan Region, the ministry said, stressing that anyone attempting to violate the lockdown would face punishment by law.
Related Stories
Read
cd83ac557cef5ca67510ad0571b89338

Saudi King issues curfew order to limit COVID-19 spread 23 March 2020 12:18 PM

bd170cd699176d4336f3cc8f10a507e4_L

Iraq's Diyala Announces First Death from COVID-19 23 March 2020 12:06 PM

874883c542ee27855aa4a4fd891af331_L

KRG Reveals 22 New COVID-19 Infections Registered in 24 Hours 23 March 2020 12:04 PM

19f20195b22025614a73e9afe40637b2_L

Ten More People Found Infected with Coronavirus in Sulaimaniya 23 March 2020 12:02 PM

kurd

Kurdistan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 22 March 2020 11:07 PM

stick

Iraqi trade ministry needs fund to build grain stockpile 22 March 2020 10:53 PM

Capture

EU issues local statement on current situation in Iraq 22 March 2020 05:02 PM

Ep4v15Iy

Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus 22 March 2020 05:00 PM

Comments